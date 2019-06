Bakersfield gets millions of federal public dollars to improve its neighborhoods and officials are asking you how to spend it.

The city is hosting workshops to talk about how to invest federal funding.

The funds can be used in different ways, such as improving community centers and parks, or promoting new startup businesses.

The next community workshop is set for Wednesday, June 19 at noon at the Bakersfield Senior Center.

The center is located at 530 4th St. in Bakersfield.