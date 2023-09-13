BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield hosted a roundtable meeting Wednesday at the Brundage Lane Navigation Center to discuss the paramount issue of the growing homeless crisis in the city with Governor Newsom’s senior advisor on homelessness, Hafsa Kaka.

“Bakersfield is the forefront leader at addressing homelessness,” Kaka said. “The last five years the city has grown it’s spending on homelessness an allocation of zero dollars to over $16 million annually.”

Since the city-funded, city-initiated men, women’s and couple’s homeless shelter on East Brundage Lane opened in October 2020, 290 homeless individuals have found permanent housing, according to shelter officials. However, city leaders shared statistics that show for every six people taken off the streets, another 10 take their place.

Kaka met with a panel of more than a dozen people tied to services, resources and education to discuss solutions to the growing homeless crisis.

Kaka advised the focus to combatting homelessness is taking a humanitarian approach by providing more funding for more resources.

A slew of Bakersfield city officials agreed that education over enforcement yields the best results in ending homelessness, but according to stats from the city, 40% of homeless individuals reject resources and services, including treatment for substance abuse.