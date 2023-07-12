BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – With shelters full every day, enforcing city codes against encampments and loitering are becoming more difficult, and if codes and laws are enforced, it’s even harder to keep them in jail.

“This is a state issue driven by state policies, and ultimately municipalities and counties are carrying a significant burden from this while operating within the laws within state legislatures,” said Bakersfield Police Department Sergeant Robert Pair.

According to Pair, officers respond to calls about homeless encampments daily including one today, July 12, near the Highway 178 embankment near M Street.

Officers offer those un-housed at the encampment helpful services, like shelter, but many refuse. This often leads many un-housed people back on the streets to sleep in public places, and according to Pair, officers cannot arrest people for sleeping in public places if they have no alternative, which is why he says it will take more to tackle this problem.

“You can’t arrest your way out of this issue. It’s going to take some fundamental changes to the mental health system, substance abuse system and criminal justice system working in conjunction with each other,” said Pair.

Most of the homelessness in the city takes place in the ward of Councilman Andrae Gonzales, who wants more help from the county and state to fix this issue.

“The city is doing a lot of stuff, but the city alone cannot do it all. We cannot do it all. We don’t have a behavioral health department for example, we don’t have a jail of our own, we can’t change state law at the city council,” Gonzales told 17 News. “There’s not a simple answer here, but we will continue to press, and we will fight to continue to find the solutions and to address these issues.”

Gonzales and other city council members plan to address this matter at the Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting next week.