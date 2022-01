BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Homeless Center says they supported nearly 3,000 community members last year.

The shelter on East Truxtun Avenue is an emergency shelter for women, children and families in Kern County. On average, it provides shelter to 100 children each night.

For families or individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness, the shelter offers emergency food and shelter, housing and employment assistance.