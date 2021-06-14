Bakersfield Homeless Center receives $95K to fund programs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Homeless Center has received a $95,000 grant from Bank of America to help fund its “Champ Camp” afterschool program and buy a new box van for its job development program.

Champ Camp is an afterschool program providing educational support for homeless children in kindergarten through eighth grade. The job development program connects homeless people with part-time and entry level job opportunities, and provides training to those looking for employment. The new box van has a lift and will be used during training and to pick up donations and supplies.

“Bank of America has a long history of partnering with the Bakersfield Homeless Center,” the center’s CEO, Louis Gill, said in a news release. “They have shown their unwavering dedication throughout the years with the many donation drives they hold for the women and children we serve. We are honored to receive this grant and use it to further the good work that would not be possible without the commitment of community partners such as Bank of America.”