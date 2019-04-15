Bakersfield Homeless Center hosts Easter Carnival

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- It was a hippity hoppity time at the Bakersfield Homeless Center Saturday for their Annual Easter Carnival.

The goal of the day is to give the families that live at the center, as well as the families who have transitioned out, a chance to celebrate Easter.

The event had burgers and hot dogs and all things candy.

And, no Easter celebration is complete without the Easter bunny and Easter egg hunt.

The center says they want these families to know they are always here for them and always will be.

An egg-cellent way to celebrate.