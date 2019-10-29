Bakersfield Homeless Center holds Halloween party for children

The Bakersfield Homeless Center held its annual Halloween event on Saturday.

Children who reside at the center dressed up in their favorite costumes and got to play several carnival games, get candy, have their face painted and more. The event is held to give children an alternative way to celebrate Halloween, as they do not get the chance to go trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

“On average, we have 100 children who stay here at the homeless center each and every night, and without your love and kindness they wouldn’t be able to have a Halloween,” said Cindy Lyday, external affairs manager for the center.