Bakersfield Homeless Center helps man and his three girls move into their own home

A man and his three children were able to move out of the Bakersfield Homeless Center into their own home.

The center said its Housing Department helped Mario Thomas and his three daughters move out of the shelter. Although disabled and oftentimes in need of wheelchair assistance, the center said Mario was always willing to volunteer and help out our staff whenever he could.

“He never let his girls get away with misbehaving or missing out on attending school or Champ Camp for homework help,” the BAC said on social media. “We’re proud to help Mario achieve his ultimate goal of housing and will be there with ongoing support from our Aftercare program.”

Thomas and his girls had lived at the shelter for nearly a year.

Thomas spoke with 17 News’ Maddie Janssen on April 1 about the challenges COVID-19 has posed to local nonprofits including the Bakersfield Homeless Shelter.