Bakersfield Homeless Center expands with facilities for single women

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Homeless Center expanded its facilities and has created a new space for single women. The center has also increased its capacity.

The nonprofit converted office space from its jobs development program to provide new beds and the space to utilize them. Bakersfield Homeless Center CEO Louis Gill says the project got underway after city officials approached the organization about the need for a safe place for those women.

“Because this is focused on single women, we know many folks who don’t have an opportunity, will now be able to come in and be cared for,” Gill said.

Gill says the Homeless Center has also purchased a new property on Union Avenue, which will serve as “phase two” of the expansion. The new property is set to open in a few weeks.

The Bakersfield Homeless Center is located at 1600 E. Truxtun Ave.