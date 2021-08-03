Bakersfield Homeless Center CEO Louis Gill to resign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Louis Gill is resigning as CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Center and the Alliance Against Family Violence & Sexual Assault.

The board of directors of Bethany Services, Inc., the nonprofit that operates the two organizations, announced the resignation today.

“Under the leadership of Louis Gill, both organizations have witnessed a transformation in the way we offer services to our families, and we grew from a small operation to one offering a robust, full line of services which include housing, counseling, job development and more,” said Board Chairwoman Michelle Oxford.

Oxford said Bethany Services will immediately begin a search for the next CEO. Gill said he will continue to assist the board during the transition.

“It has been a true privilege to lead these organizations and an honor to work alongside some of the best people I have known,” Gill said. “As much as I love the people we serve, the staff, and fighting for those who don’t have a voice, after 21 years I believe the time has come for a change.”