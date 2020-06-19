Bakersfield Homeless Center asks for more masks for clients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Homeless Center says with new health guidelines announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom, they’re going to need more masks for its residents to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The center is asking for enough masks for the 200 people who stay there every night. They say they’re going to need at least double the amount of cloth masks so they can wash and reuse those masks.

You can help by dropping off masks — either disposable or cloth — in all sizes at the Bakersfield Homeless Center at 1600 E. Truxtun Ave., Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are also accepting cash or check donations to purchase masks.

Right now, the homeless center says, 200 people are living there with more than half of them being children.

If you have questions about making a donation, you can call them at 661-322-9199.