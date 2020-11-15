Bakersfield Homeless Center asks for food donations for holiday meal kits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Homeless Center is asking for donations to help make and distribute meal kits for families for the upcoming holidays.

The center says they are expecting to serve 35,000 meals this holiday season and are asking for donations of turkeys, ham, vegetables, fruit, rolls, coffee, butter, pies, canned foods and other items to make a holiday meal.

On Nov. 15 beginning at noon, you can drop off canned foods at Hazardous Trucking in drive-thru drop off at Beach Park at 3400 21st St. At Home Inspections at 3232 Rio Mirada Drive, Suite C4 is also accepting canned foods until Dec. 14.

You can also drop off any perishable and non-perishable goods at the Bakersfield Homeless Center located at 1600 E. Truxtun Ave. Monday through Saturday.