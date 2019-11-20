Bakersfield Homeless Center asks for donations of turkeys and hams for annual Thanksgiving Feast

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Homeless Center is asking for help to collect food for its community Thanksgiving Feast this weekend.

Hundreds of families and people are expected at Sunday’s feast at the shelter, but are asking for donations of turkeys and hams.

They say in order to prepare the meals for Sunday, they need 60 turkeys and 60 hams by Wednesday, Nov. 20. You can drop off donations at the shelter at 1600 E. Truxtun Ave.

Organizers say you can donate to the homeless shelter online to help provide meals on Sunday.

Sunday’s meal takes place Nov. 24 at the shelter from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Donate to the Bakersfield Homeless Shelter at this link.