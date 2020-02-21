Bakersfield Home & Garden Show returns to fairgrounds this weekend

The Bakersfield Home & Garden Show is returning to the Kern County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The show is being held Friday through Sunday at the fairgrounds, located at 1142 S. P St. The show will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. 

The show includes hundreds of exhibitors selling products and services. The show’s big guests this year are Eric and Lindsey Bennett from HGTV’s series “Desert Flippers.”

Tickets are $10. Children 12 and under can get in for free. Parking is $5.

For more information, visit bakersfieldhomeshows.com

Eric Bennett from HGTV’s “Desert Flippers” will have shows at this weekend’s Bakersfield Home and Garden Show.

