Bakersfield Holiday Market opens for shoppers looking to buy local

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — People had the chance to do some holiday shopping for one-of-a-kind items from local sellers at the Bakersfield Holiday Market.

The event was hosted by the Junior League of Bakersfield at their community center downtown.

It’s a holiday season shopping extravaganza. The Bakersfield Holiday Market is a one-stop-shop for all your holiday buying needs and the bonus is all the funds generated by the nonprofit will be going back to the community.

The Junior League of Bakersfield brought over a dozen venders together in Central Bakersfield to provide a perfect chance to people to get their holiday shopping done. Some of the venders sold fabric, photos, and decorative planks.

“I really wanted to support Junior League and give back for what they do,” Teresa Wright a vendor at the holiday market said. “I know they support the community, women and children in the community and I really wanted to be able to give back for that.”

Wright is a local vendor on Etsy. She paints a variety of decorative planks throughout the seasons. She said she’s always had interest in painting.

“Some like snowmen, some have a snowmen theme, some have a gnome theme in their house, some have Santas,” Wright said. “It just depends on what they like.”

The Holiday Market sported its own design of Christmas cheer. Many of the vendors had their tables decked out for the holiday. There was even a miniature north pole and Santa Claus for the kids.

“We really want to bring the community out and the Junior League of Bakersfield Community Center is a great gathering place for local venders,” Melanie Schroedter the fall fundraiser chair with the Junior League of Bakersfield said.

Schroedter said the house is also available to rent for parties and other celebrations.

The funds the Junior league raised from the event will go towards local literacy efforts within the community.

For more events and information about the Junior League of Bakersfield you can go to their website.