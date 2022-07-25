BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is launching a new T-shirt contest.

The design on the T-shirt is to promote the General Plan Update that is underway, according to a news release from the city.

The contest starts on July 26 and ends Aug. 26 at 11:59 p.m., according to the city. Designs must be submitted to the city’s General Plan Update website.

The top three designs will be selected by a group of city employees. The designs will be selected based on the designs’ printability, originality, creativity and fit with the General Plan Update and the public will vote through a poll on the General Plan Update website.

The winner will receive a $50 Visa Gift Card and Bakersfield 2045 RISE merchandise bag, according to the city. The other two finalist will receive a RISE merchandise bag.

The guidelines for the contest include, the design must be original, must be able to print on a neutral shirt, must be submitted as a jpeg or PNG file and no violent or profane imagery.

For more information regarding the contest visit the website. To see the full list of guidelines click this link.