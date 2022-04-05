BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a nationwide search, the city of Bakersfield has selected a San Bernardino man to be the new assistant city manager under City Manager Christian Clegg.

Long-time employee of the County of San Bernardino, Gary Hallen, has been chosen as Bakersfield’s assistant city manager, according to the city. He spent the last 21 years with the County of San Bernardino, for the last five years he has been the Director for Community Development and Housing Department.

Hallen’s diverse portfolio with San Bernardino County includes areas of development and finance, several years focusing on community enhancements including financing and building libraries, parks, community centers and affordable housing.

“The breadth of Gary’s knowledge makes him a wonderful fit as an Assistant City Manager where the diversity in his experience will be invaluable for the City of Bakersfield,” Clegg said. “I have the utmost confidence that he will bring the leadership and character to help our City move forward.”

Hallen said he is excited to join what he calls the most business-friendly place in the state of California.

“My family and I are excited to come to the City of Bakersfield to serve the community in a number of ways and introduce ourselves to the new and unique opportunities that Bakersfield has as well as be a part of the growth that has and will continue to occur,” Hallen said. “I look forward in joining the team at the City that awaits me, and I’m thrilled to be part of the leadership team and the exciting projects ahead.”

Hallen graduated from the University of Utah’s David Exxles School of Business with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.