Bakersfield High School senior nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield High School senior Orianna Morales was nominated to be a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders, an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields.

The purpose of the program is to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country to stay true to their dream and to provide resources to help them reach their goal.

Morales’ nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists. Morales was chosen to represent California based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine, according to a news release.

During the two-day Congress, Morales will join students from across the country and hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science Winners talk about leading medical research, receive advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans, learn about cutting-edge advances in medicine, and more.

The Congress will meet later this year on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22.