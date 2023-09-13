BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield High School Association is set to celebrate 130 years of Driller history by revamping the BHS Hall of Fame and has announced this year’s inductees, according to organizers.

The Alumni Association is scheduled to induct 10 BHS graduates plus its entire 1970 baseball team into the revitalized Hall of Fame on Oct. 14., the association said.

The men and women feted with this honor have distinguished themselves through the exemplary lives they have lived, the career fields in which they have succeeded, and the differences they have made in others’ lives. Tami Maiocco, Bakersfield High School Athletic Director

The induction ceremony is open to the public and will be taking place at Stockdale Country Club on Oct. 14. Tickets are available at BakersfieldHOF.org.

BHS Hall of Fame inductees include: