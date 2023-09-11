BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — 2023 marks the 22nd anniversary of the events of Sept. 11, 2001 — a day Americans will never forget.

High schools around town, including Bakersfield High School, held ceremonies for today’s anniversary, teaching students about the significance of the day that happened nearly a decade before most were born.

The event at BHS included members from JROTC holding a flag-raising ceremony amid the busy school day to remember the lives that were lost.

Watch the video in the player for a look at the ceremony.