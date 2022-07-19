BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Heart Hospital is holding a hiring event for nurses next week.

Bakersfield Heart Hospital is looking for nurses with at least five years of experience in the areas of Cath Lab, CCU, ICU, O-R and emergency, according to a news release from the hospital.

The hospital says, the virtual career fair is scheduled for July 26 from 11 a.m. to noon.

To register visit the Bakersfield Heart Hospital website.

Those who register will receive more information along with a Zoom link to the virtual event, according to the hospital.