Bakersfield Heart Hospital recognizing National Donate Life Month with flag-raising ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Heart Hospital will recognize National Donate Life Month with a flag-raising ceremony Thursday.

Hospital staff, representatives from OneLegacy and two donor recipients will be present at the ceremony in front of the hospital, according to a release. It will be held at 8:08 a.m. to recognize that one organ donor can save up to eight lives.

“National Donate Life Month recognizes the generosity of those who have saved and enhanced lives by becoming donors, while also highlighting the critical need for more people to sign up to be donors,” the release said.

To become a donor, register at the DMV or online here.