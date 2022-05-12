BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Heart Hospital held a Nurses Day celebration in honor of International Nurses Day on Thursday.

The hospital held its annual DAISY award ceremony for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

DAISY stands for Disease Attacking the Immune System.

The award is part of a nationwide program recognizing exceptional nurses who have what the organization calls the “healer’s touch.”

Four nurses were nominated by staff, patients, and patients’ families. Joel Capuya took home the award.

“I just want to be thankful for the recognition. I know there are a lot of nurses out there that give their compassion to patients and not everyone gets an award. But I feel it’s truly an award for everybody,” Capuya said.

The DAISY Foundation says more than 5,000 hospitals and schools in 32 countries give out DAISY awards to outstanding nurses.