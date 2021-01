LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) -- After the gun went off and it was clear his girlfriend was dead, Jose Maldonado drove home with his half-brother, court documents say. They went inside, leaving the body in the front seat, and spent the next 10 days doing drugs and digging holes in the backyard until deputies showed up, the filings say.

Maldonado told investigators he wasn't sure why his half-brother, Antonio Barraza, shot the woman. Barraza, who admitted to firing the deadly shot, said Maldonado told him "Kill this (expletive)" after he got in the back seat, so he did as he was asked, the documents say. He shot her through the back of the seat.