BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Heart Hospital is laying off staff members to serve patients better and increase focus on specialized services, according to a statement from the hospital.

17 News has received several calls stating BHH is laying off more than 100 employees, we contacted the hospital and received this statement:

“Bakersfield Heart Hospital is reducing the size of our team so that we can more closely align resources with patient care, further increase our focus on specialized surgical services, including cardiology and orthopedics, and increase operational efficiencies. This decision reflects our desire to best serve patients and to secure our long-term ability to provide excellent patient care to the community. We are thankful for our team members’ service and are committed to making these changes with respect and compassion. Bakersfield Heart Hospital remains focused on our vision to be the region’s premier provider of care and is driven by our mission to enhance the quality of health of our patients and their families.” Statement from the Bakersfield Heart Hospital

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.