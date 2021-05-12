Bakersfield Heart Hospital awards 2021 Daisy Award to nurse for going ‘above and beyond’ for patient and his family

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Heart Hospital awarded the 2021 Daisy Award to Critical Care Unit Registered Nurse Andrew Domingo for the care he provided a patient and his family when having to make an end-of-life transition.

Bakersfield Heart Hospital gives the Daisy Award to an outstanding nurse. Domingo was nominated by the sister of a patient who says he went “above and beyond” in caring for her brother.

“Andrew made sure we (myself and my two brothers) were informed regarding his treatment medications, transition, and did this with the utmost respect. We were tasked with making end-of-life decisions for my brother that took us all by surprise but Andrew’s kindness, patience, and knowledge helped us make those decisions comfortably. I truly felt that Andrew was not just Brian’s nurse but a member of our family today and I thank God he was there for us.” 

Andrew Domingo, RN, Critical Care Unit nomination

Bakersfield Heart Hospital says it is important to recognize the extraordinary care their nurses provide every day.

  • Domingo with patient’s family (Courtesy: Bakersfield Heart Hospital)
  • L-R Carol Stiltner, CNE; Andrew Domingo, RN; Michelle Oxford, CEO (Courtesy: Bakersfield Heart Hospital)
  • Daisy Award Nominees (Courtesy: Bakersfield Heart Hospital)

This year’s nominees included:

  • Alison Limway, RN, Critical Care Unit
  • Kamaljit Kaur, RN, Patient Care Unit
  • Raj Kaushal, RN, Patient Care Unit
  • Miranda Bell, RN, Patient Care Unit
  • Julie Smith, RN, Critical Care Unit
  • Arnel Eguico, RN, Critical Care Unit
  • Ed Tameny, RN, Patient Care Unit
  • Angel Moreno, RN, Patient Care Unit
  • Brian Perez, RN, Patient Care Unit
  • Enrique (Ricky) Mendoza, RN, Critical Care Unit
  • Danny Tibule, RN, Patient Care Unit

