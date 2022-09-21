BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– Josh Proctor with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center joined 17 News at Noon to talk about Bakersfield’s apparent “Husky problem.”

“We are completely and 100 percent inundated with this breed here the Huskies,” Proctor said, accompanied by his friend.

Proctor said Husky adoptions have taken a huge hit and fewer rescue organizations are pulling them.

“We are running out of options for them,” Proctor said. “We’ve even been seeing that we’re saving the same Husky twice.”

Proctor said it’s difficult to get Huskies adopted because of the amount of care, attention and stimulation the breed requires.

“They’re starting to become the new Pitbulls when it comes to being on the euth list so they are now the most at-risk dog in Bakersfield to be put down,” Proctor said.

Proctor said they are looking for active and experienced families to adopt their fluffy friends.

