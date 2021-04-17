Bakersfield group marches in support of Daunte Wright, against police brutality

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local activists marched in Downtown Bakersfield on Saturday to protest police killings of people of color in the U.S. following the killing of Daunte Wright in Minnesota.

The group 661 Voices Heard marched to the Bakersfield Police Department in honor of Wright and to protest police brutailty.

“We’re here to send a message that racism stops, it is ending in Kern County … we’re not afraid anymore,” march organizer Julie Solis said.

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter faces a second degree manslaughter charge in what the former police chief described as an accidental shooting. Instead of using her Taser, Potter fired a single shot from her gun toward Wright while trying to arrest him for an attempted armed robbery warrant.

Organizers hope the march would bring awareness to the case and larger issue of police brutality.