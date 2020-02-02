Bakersfield goes red in honor of Heart Awareness Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — February is Heart Awareness Month and Kern County goes red for this special cause.

Heart month kicked off Saturday by painting Downtown Bakersfield red.

Heart health supporters, survivors and members of the AHA Kern County covered the area with red ribbons and signs to raise awareness of one of the leading causes of death in Americans Heart Disease and Stroke.

“It’s so important to live a healthy lifestyle because we have family that we want to be there for,” said Business Development Director of the American Heart Association Frenchy Valenzuela. “And we want to enjoy and get the best out of life. Again, that’s the importance of the message here.”

The event took place at the Padre Hotel in Downtown Bakersfield.