BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nationwide, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes. Young Alizah’s wish was to go to beautiful San Diego, and it’s going to happen this month.

Family members gathered around to celebrate Alizah’s wish at her farewell party to go to San Diego.

She was met with toys resembling her favorite things, one of which resembles why she wants to go in the first place.

“Alizah will be going to the zoo to see wild animals and then SeaWorld in order to pet dolphins,” said Ashley Sodergrin, Director of Development at Make-A-Wish’s local chapter.

This is the first Make-A-Wish grant through Bakersfield’s “The Learning Experience” chapter, where they raised over $10,000 for occasions like these for Alizah and others.

“My daughter loves zoo animals and loves bodies of water, so that’s what she chose!” said Alizah’s mother, Summer.

The director of The Learning Experience, Amanda Flores said “This is a much needed escape for her and her family so I’m so excited to be apart of that.”

Alizah’s countdown on her whiteboard changes each day to countdown her big trip, however there are only three days left until she gets to live out her San Diego dreams.