BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A young Bakersfield girl needs help to get a service dog that could change her life.

Marissa Carazos is bubbly, outgoing and full of energy. She loves to draw and write her own stories. But the nine-year-old hasn’t had the easiest road. Two years ago, Marissa suffered her first seizure, It lasted five minutes.

“She was diagnosed with subcortical band heterotopia,” said her mom Jeaninne Carazos.

Now she has them every day, each one different.

“It’s kind of rough on me, my hands get clammy and I get scared when I’m not supposed to,” said Marissa.

“It’s the worst feeling ever,” said Jeanine Carazos. “She’s normally happy and bubbly. She doesn’t know she’s having one. She doesn’t look like herself.”

Medical experts say a service dog could help keep Marissa safe.

“They can alert before the seizures happen because somehow they sense the change in electrical activity in the brain and they’ll get her to sit down so she doesn’t fall and hit her head,” said Jeaninne Carazos. “They go behind her knees and knock her so she falls on her knees instead of her head.”

But the cost for one is something the family can’t afford.

“A seizure response dog is $28,000,” said Jeaninne Carazos.

The family has been fundraising through a gofundme. So far they’ve raised around $4,000.

“For her, it means the freedom that she hasn’t been able to have,” said Jeaninne Carazos. “She can’t go to the restroom by herself, and she’s nine now, like at restaurants and stuff. At school, someone has to be with her at all times. She has great friends but sometimes she comes home and says so and so needed a break today.”



You can donate to Marissa’s fundraiser by going on gofundme.com and searching “pup for Marissa”.