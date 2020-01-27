Bakersfield gets new natural gas fueling station

Bakersfield is getting a new natural gas fueling station in Bakersfield from the Southern California Gas Company.

The station, located at 35118 McMurtrey Ave., will dispense only renewable natural gas, a fuel made from waste from dairies, landfills, wastewater and other sources. The Bakersfield fueling station is the largest of its kind to date, the company says.

The fueling station is open to the public 24/7 and will primarily serve clean trucking fleets that use renewable natural gas in the region.

“The new station is now helping clean the air and reduce climate emissions along the major logistics transportation corridor off Highways 99 and 65 in Bakersfield,” SoCalGas said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. For more information, call 213-244-8485 or visit https://bit.ly/38L3gY0.