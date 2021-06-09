Bakersfield, Fresno officials to announce new effort to reward residents for saving energy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh is expected to announce an effort to reward local residents for saving energy.

It’s all part of a new Central Valley-focused campaign put on by OhmConnect that is part of its City Energy Challenge, an effort to scale back energy use at critical times to keep the power flowing across the grid.

According to officials, Bakersfield and Fresno will now tap into their rivalry and announce a challenge to see which city can save the most energy this summer and win additional prizes. OhmConnect is also expected to unveil another promotion for customers who sign up for its City Energy Challenge.