BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Historic Fox Theater in Bakersfield is looking to fill important part-time vacancies.

According to a news release, the theater is hiring roles that require no experience such as ushers, ticket-takers and concessions staff to work flexible hours that include nights and weekends.

Interviews will be conducted onsite at the Fox Theater Monday Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and applicants are asked to bring their resumes.