Bakersfield Fox Theater celebrating 90 years this Christmas, holding donation drive-thru Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater will reach its 90th anniversary on Christmas Day and will celebrate with a donation drive-thru on Christmas Eve.

The event takes place Thursday from 12-7 p.m. at the theater, located at 2001 H St. The community is invited to join the festivities by touring the Walk of Stars and celebrating the Fox’s diamond jubilee with staff and board members. All donors will receive a free large popcorn.

The 1,500-seat Fox opened on Christmas Day in 1930, with science fiction film “Just Imagine” being the first to be screened shown. In 1977, the Fox Theater closed its doors after 47 years in show business.

Except for a brief period from 1983-84, the Fox sat silent until June 28, 1994, when The Fox Theater Foundation, a non-profit organization, officially saved it from demolition.

The theater said it has a series of celebrations planned through 2021, including a call to the community to collect photos, videos and memoirs of the theater from the past 90 years. To learn more about submitting archives or to become involved in the project, please contact info@thebakersfieldfox.com.