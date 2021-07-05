Bakersfield fire scorches two homes, teen loses hand to fireworks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fourth of July is in the rearview mirror but the damage done by illegal fireworks will be with us for weeks to come.

Sunday’s celebration of Independence Day culminated with skyrocketing displays, colorful explosions and sustained pyrotechnics that crackled and popped throughout the night into the morning hours.

The effects of illegal fireworks left a visible scar on Bakersfield. There were fires throughout the city, a terrified pony and a teenage boy left without a hand.



Imagine yourself coming home from getting groceries and you see the corner of your roof smoldering, breaking apart, and falling into ashes as a fire moves deeper onto your property.

Your parents are asleep and Sarah the pony is in the backyard, frantic as the fire is only feet away.

This was the scene on the Fourth of July for one Bakersfield homeowner. What caused this fire? The answer, illegal fireworks.



The Jewett fire sent two homes up in smoke on the Fourth of July in East Bakersfield.

Paul Linithicumn came home to the heartbreaking scene he described and said the first thing he did is panic. However, he said that luckily he was able to get everyone, including his dogs and Sarah the pony, out safely.

“Panic and try to get everything out that you can get out,” Linithicumn said. “Get your people out, make sure your safe, make sure your dogs are safe and get everyone out. By the grace of God everything is good. Now we gotta repair.”

Patty Smith is the sister of the homeowner whose house was first caught in the blaze before Linithicumn’s house. She said she saw the whole thing.

Smith said they were having a peaceful and relaxing day, watching the neighborhood kids light small fireworks, until she turned around and saw the palm tree next to her brother’s home melt away in red.

“The trailer was already engulfed there was a fifth wheel in the driveway and that was already engulfed, Smith said. “The neighbor’s house had already started and not too much damage than you already can see, it was bad. Before they got here it was bad.”

Smith blamed illegal fireworks and said that people need to stop using them.

“People on the streets should not be shooting them off, Smith said. “There’s too many fires there’s too much damage that they do. They’re so dangerous.”

Multiple fires broke out across the city including this fire on the Panorama Bluffs just before midnight on the Fourth of July.

Illegal fireworks also took a human toll. 17 News has confirmed that a 16-year-old boy lost his hand while using illegal fireworks.

The Bakersfield Police Department says the accident happened just before two o’clock Monday morning.

Kern Medical said they had multiple people come in for firework related injuries since the weekend.