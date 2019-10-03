Bakersfield Forever 21 location not among closing stores

(CNBC)- Forever 21 on Tuesday released a list of the nearly 180 locations it could potentially close as part of its bankruptcy proceedings. The Bakersfield location was not among those listed.

When the apparel retailer filed for bankruptcy on Sunday evening, it said it had 549 stores in the U.S. and 251 locations internationally. The planned closures represent about a third of Forever 21′s entire fleet of stores in the U.S.

A company spokesperson said the restructuring “will focus on maximizing the value of our U.S. footprint and shuttering certain international locations.”

The list, filed in court documents, said the company doesn’t necessarily expect to close all of the locations, as talks with landlords are still ongoing to try to renegotiate leases and rents. But the 178 stores listed are some of Forever 21′s most unprofitable, and it expects the stores will close if no further deals are reached.

If deals are reached, the company says it will remove the sites from its current store closure list and file a new list.

“We do … expect a significant number of these stores will remain open and operate as usual, and we do not expect to exit any major markets in the U.S.,” a Forever 21 spokesperson said.

See the list of those locations here.