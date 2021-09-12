Bakersfield football fans celebrate the start to a new season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Football season is back and people all throughout Bakersfield are celebrating.

Football was canceled last year and with America’s fan favorite out of commission people couldn’t celebrate like how they used to.

But all of that is changed and people are celebrating the sport with renewed vigor.



With sports bars back open and a new season underway football fans are glowing with energy.

Beer, snacks, and cheers. This is the scene all over sports bars in Bakersfield.

It’s been a year since these fans have seen some action. And action is what they got.

“This just everyone being here,” Andrew Jimenez a Rams football fan said. “Just the fact that it feels like American again. Being able to watch football with your buddies and all that. There are fans in the audience. It’s exciting. It’s really exciting.”

Friends and families came out to kickstart the new football season at Downtown Red Zone a business that’s been open for more than 4 years.

Long time Red Zone goers say it’s amazing to see the place have a great atmosphere.

“We’ve been coming in here for 3 to 4 years,” John Harpin a Jets football fan said. “If you look behind me it’s swamped. The Red Zone is popping right now. This is the place to be.”

Fans were captivated by the games, the cheers and each other.

But when asked about the current state of the pandemic and how it affects them and football it didn’t worry any of them.

“I want to get COVID behind us and move on dude I mean I’m ready for football,” Harpin said. “So far it’s week one and hopefully we can continue this much people here.”

“We’re back, America is back,” Jimenez said. “COVID is behind us. Even though it’s still relevant and is still definitely here. Football lets us take our minds off of it and brings us a sense of normalcy.

Fans are thrilled to be back with friends, in bars, and around other football lovers to kickoff this football season.