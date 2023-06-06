BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A food vendor whose cart was knocked over while she was working outside SoFi Stadium on Saturday says the incident won’t stop her from providing for her kids.

Video from the incident has gone viral online. It happened outside the stadium in Inglewood on June 3.

According to street vendor Lesbia Tol Morales, she left her food cart with her 12-year-old daughter, Marlene Roquel, while she went to the restroom. The 12-year-old said in that moment, a SoFi stadium worker told the street vendors to get away from the stadium entry.

“I grabbed the other vendor’s cart and [the stadium worker] knocked it over,” Roquel said. “Then he came over to ours and knocked it over too.”

Roquel said she hurt her fingers and legs when the cart fell over.

When Morales returned, she was stunned to see what happened to the cart. She then filed a police report.

SoFi Stadium released a statement saying they are working with police to investigate the incident. In addition, stadium officials said the worker caught on camera was employed by a third-party vendor and that he was terminated.