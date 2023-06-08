BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former SoFi Stadium worker has issued a formal apology for knocking over a Bakersfield hot dog vendor’s cart and allegedly injuring her daughter.

In a news conference accompanied by Black civil rights leaders Wednesday, Marvin Carrol said he wanted to express his apologies to those involved and those who were hurt.

Carrol added that his kids are half-Hispanic and that his actions weren’t racially motivated.

But the street vendor, Lesbia Tol Morales, says while Carrol apologized publicly, neither she nor her daughter have received a personal apology.

“I think he should have called to apologize to my daughter and me,” Tol Morales told 17’s Karen Marroquin on Thursday.

The incident happened June 3, outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Morales’ 12-year-old daughter, Marlene Roquel, said Morales stepped away from the cart to use the restroom and asked her daughter to take care of it. It was then, Roquel alleges, the worker yelled at her and other vendors to stand away from the stadium’s exit and knocked over $500 worth of merchandise to the ground.

SoFi Stadium said Carrol was hired by a third-party company and has since been fired.