BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For a moment the nation froze to witness the terrorist attack that marked history forever. 22 years later, the remembrance ceremonies brought back memories for many.

“I was working at the high school, at Bakersfield High School and we all gathered around a tiny little TV set that the register had at her desk, and that’s when I first saw the first plane hit.” said Mary Stratton.

It was September 11, 2001, 8:46 a.m. Eastern Time.

“We just walked around like zombies, we just didn’t know what to do. My son was in college at the time in San Diego,” said Mary Stratton about her son Brent Stratton.

“I was in college, I was going to San Diego State and I remember that morning getting a phone call from my mom, she had seen it on the news.” said Brent Stratton, Assistant Chief of Police, “I remember just wanting to come home, so I remember driving home just to be with my family.”

The unity continues today.

With the national anthem, moments of silence and flags at half-staff. First responders were joined by residents to remember and pay respects to every life lost on the 9/11 attacks.

“It really was about police officers, EMTs, paramedics, and really the civilian community, we got through this as a nation,” said Fire Chief John Frando, “You know, you had people who were helping others down the stairwell as the towers, right before they failed. so, you had business owners, property owners opening up their doors to get people off the streets and get them out of that environment, so it really was as a nation that we got through that.”

Many now take September 11 as a reminder to value what’s most important.

“Love one another because you just never know when it might be the last time you’re going to see that person,” said Michele Cortez.