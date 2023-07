BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a building Thursday evening on 23rd Street.

Fire crews were called to a fire in the area of 23rd and C streets in central Bakersfield at around 5:30 p.m. Multiple fire crews have been called to put the fire.

It was not known if anyone was injured. We are working to gather more information.

Check back for updates.