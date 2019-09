Aylin Berrelez was out for a spin at the Kern County Fair. She is 10-years-old and has a critical illness. On August 11, 2017, she was diagnosed with Leukemia.

Bakersfield Firefighters have been partnered up with Make-A-Wish foundation for 15 years and wanted to treat Aylin with some rides.

Firefighter Jorge Esparza took Aylin and her family to the Kern County Fair.

The goal was for Aylin to have fun and give her parents an evening off. Esparza says that goal was met.