Bakersfield firefighters open up about battling the Camp Fire

Bakersfield, Calif. - Last month, the Camp Fire became the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history. Within hours, Butte County firefighters knew, they couldn't handle the blaze on their own. Kern County and Bakersfield City Firefighters were among the earliest arriving backup.

After two weeks, the Camp Fire destroyed nearly 14-thousand homes and killed 88 people. Crews from the Bakersfield Fire Department returned from the firefight the day before Thanksgiving, after nearly two weeks on the front lines.

Douglas Randall, Mark Davis, Christopher Campbell, and Wesley Howard were four of dozens of Kern County and Bakersfield firefighters who were sent to Paradise the day the Camp Fire erupted. Even with 37 years of experience between the four Bakersfield firefighters, the Camp Fire showed a side of mother nature's fury none of them had ever seen.

The four of them sat down with 17's Lori Lizarraga to talk about the firefight, the people they met in Butte County, and the lessons they learned while helping to put out the largest wildfire in state history.