BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Fire Department is hosting a pancake fundraiser to benefit a colleague dealing with a medical emergency.

On Dec. 8, Bakersfield firefighters will be firing up the griddles in an effort to support David Cueto, a firefighter who is dealing with a major medical issue, according to the department.

From 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., the community is invited to come grab a plate for $5. The pancake breakfast will take place at the site of the future BFD museum at 2020 G Street.

Organizers say debit, credit card and cash payments will all be accepted. Check donations can be made out to “BFRA.”

If you would like more information, call 661-204-5070 or 661-201-1759.