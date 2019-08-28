Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society, Lengthwise Brewery team up to brew second batch of “Deuce in a Half”

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society has once again teamed up with Lengthwise Brewery to bring a museum to downtown Bakersfield.

The brewery released “Deuce in a Half” blonde ale back in May, and it sold out in six weeks.

Five thousand dollars was raised for the Bakersfield Firefighters Historical Society. The group has been raising money for a new museum which will include an event hall and a restaurant while preserving the history of the department.

17 News caught up with Lengthwise on Tuesday as they brewed a second batch of the beer, which will be sold at the Bakersfield Firefighter’s booth at the Kern County Fair next month.

Lengthwise Brewery Sales Manager Chris Perier said they are only brewing a single batch and will most likely go quick. It’s unknown at this time if the beer will be sold anywhere else.

Bakersfield Fire Engineer Lance Osborne said in about 3 weeks they expect to move forward on the museum project.

If you would like to help with the fundraiser or get a closer look at the museum plans, visit this website.