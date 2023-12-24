BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Children in Bakersfield were lucky enough to get a gift hand-delivered by firefighters from Station 1 this Christmas.

It was the day before Christmas on the 38th year of the Bakersfield Fire Department spreading holiday cheer.

“This is just firefighters going out to the community doing what we do many times throughout the year, putting smiles on faces throughout the community,” said Battalion Chief Tim Ortiz.

It’s the Santa Express, heroes work here, with the first stop on H Street at an intersection quite near. The smiling children gather and cheer because Santa is on the fire truck, have no fear.

“I’ve always found it important for my children to be able to go out, and see the different aspects of today, and to be able to help other people,” said Randy Frickson. “So, since they’ve been very little, we’ve done soup kitchens, and when I got with the department we jumped right into this program.”

75 smiling children so dear to 35 families that had a tough year. But, Santa and his helpers are here, passing out toys to tots, and barbies, and games, don’t forget the candy canes.