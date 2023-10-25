BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation received a $21,784 donation Tuesday from the Chuy’s Summer Time Car Show.

The Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation helps burn survivors heal from their trauma.

“It allows us to do our mission, and our mission is to support burn survivors. The money we get we turn directly around and send kids to camp or we send adult survivors to conferences where they can do peer interaction and really work on their emotional and psychological healing process as well,” Chris Bowles, President of the Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation said.

Car show organizers are hoping to raise even more money for the burn foundation at next year’s event