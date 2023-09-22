BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters with the Bakersfield Fire Department are battling a trailer fire near the Kern County Fairgrounds Friday evening, according to the fire department.

Firefighters were called to a trailer home on Terrace Way and Rebecca Place at around 6:30 p.m.

A large plume of smoke was visible to visitors at the Kern County Fair less than a mile away. Bakersfield fire officials say the fire is under control and crews will be working at the scene for about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported among civilians or firefighters, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department.