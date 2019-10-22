Bakersfield firefighter saves tiny pup from fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield firefighters rescued a small puppy from a fire burning Monday morning in South Bakersfield.

A veterinarian believes the puppy is less than a week old.

Bakersfield firefighter Paul Alvarado found the pup under brush that was on fire on Bliss Street near the intersection of South Union Avenue and East Terrace Way.

Alvarado couldn’t see the tiny pup but hears its cries.

The mother was nowhere to be found.

The puppy was burned on its hind leg, and burned on its mouth.

Pet Matchmaker rushed in to help, doing preventatie care until the vet’s office opened later Monday morning.

The vet prescribed the little pup antibiotics, along with a cleaning regimen for the burns.

Pet Matchmaker named the pup Fuego.

Fuego will head to a foster home for aobut the next two months and then will be put up for adoption.

You can find out more about the dog from Pet Matchmaker.